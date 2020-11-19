Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lannett (NYSE:LCI) to Sell

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Get Lannett alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE LCI opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lannett will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Lannett by 3,082.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lannett by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lannett by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.