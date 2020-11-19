Zacks: Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Roku reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.04.

ROKU opened at $231.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $255.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.73 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $45,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,817 shares of company stock valued at $51,568,653 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

