XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of XPO Logistics worth $86,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

