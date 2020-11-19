World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

