WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $276.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 15.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

