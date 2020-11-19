Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

