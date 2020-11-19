Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WBK opened at $14.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.2182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 57.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth $266,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, and foreign currency accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; and share trading services, and investment and insurance services.

