Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

WES has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.93.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.