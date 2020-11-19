Wells Fargo & Company Raises Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $14.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $14.85 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

