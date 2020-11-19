Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $68.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on H. ValuEngine upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded Hyatt Hotels to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.

H stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 147.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

