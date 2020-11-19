Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $105.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 42.5% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 351.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.