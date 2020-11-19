Wells Fargo & Company Raises DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $7.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.86.

DRH opened at $7.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

