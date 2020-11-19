Wells Fargo & Company Raises Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $13.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APLE. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $15,150,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $3,152,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

