Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target to $11.00

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

