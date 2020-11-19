Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $12.50

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RLJ. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

RLJ stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390,424 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,975,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,443,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,672 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 459,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

