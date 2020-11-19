Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $132.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $120.34 on Monday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 758.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 148,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 131,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 216.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

