Wedbush Weighs in on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($7.28) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.90). Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of APLS opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

In related news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,052. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,210,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 818,198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

