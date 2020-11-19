Wedbush Comments on Black Knight, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Knight in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Knight Equity began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KCG began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Shares of BKI opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

