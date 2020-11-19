Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WBS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

NYSE WBS opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,699,000 after purchasing an additional 407,702 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135,695 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

