Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Update

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WAYN stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.