Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

VOW3 opened at €154.54 ($181.81) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.81. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

