VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the October 15th total of 657,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $8.13 on Thursday. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

