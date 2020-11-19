Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935,191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,202 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

