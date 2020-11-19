Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC cut shares of Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

