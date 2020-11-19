Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Shares Up 18.9%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) shot up 18.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.11. 2,769,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 717,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $679.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.01.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.