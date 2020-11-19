Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,440,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482,528 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $86,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.70 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.