Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 572,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of Texas Roadhouse worth $69,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,381 shares of company stock worth $42,735,588. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

