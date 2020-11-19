Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 275,214 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.25% of MKS Instruments worth $75,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $133.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.11. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

