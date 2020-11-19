Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Black Knight worth $72,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 9.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KCG initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

