Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 75,880 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of Worthington Industries worth $73,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSE WOR opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Also, insider Richard G. Welch sold 1,845 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $93,080.25. Insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

