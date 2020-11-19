Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,487 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,487 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $75,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after buying an additional 512,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,446,000 after buying an additional 480,488 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

