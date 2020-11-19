Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 615,670 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615,670 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $69,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $2,942,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Generac by 11.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $211.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $234.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus began coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.