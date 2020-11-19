Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,944 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.90% of ICU Medical worth $72,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $185.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.01. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,267,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,362.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,341,970. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICUI. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

