Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $83,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

