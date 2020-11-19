Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,801 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.54% of Minerals Technologies worth $78,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 120,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 91.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 73,438 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 166,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

