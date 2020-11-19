Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 123,875 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,875 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $78,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,878. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

