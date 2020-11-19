Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.93% of Everbridge worth $83,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Everbridge by 98.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,476,000 after buying an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 339,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 320,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 442.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 275,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 225,135 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 28.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,726 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $345,307.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at $655,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,507.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,530 shares of company stock worth $8,329,872. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Shares of EVBG opened at $121.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 0.63. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.52 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.