Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 477.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $80,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,193,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,515,000 after purchasing an additional 696,722 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 332,010 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,664,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,579,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

