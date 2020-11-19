Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Best Buy worth $74,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after buying an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 15.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after buying an additional 1,007,028 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,803,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,707,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

