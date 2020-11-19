Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $77,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 54,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $206.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.32 and its 200 day moving average is $186.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

