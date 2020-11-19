Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 117,116 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,116 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $72,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $100.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

