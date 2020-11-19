Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.13% of BellRing Brands worth $74,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

BRBR opened at $20.70 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

