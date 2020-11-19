Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $87.51 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,902,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of DXC Technology worth $87,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,677,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,692,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 948,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,966,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,939,000 after purchasing an additional 921,297 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 634,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 665,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 472,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

