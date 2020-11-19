Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $86.42 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 62.53% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $86,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 340.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 130,363 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1,990.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.