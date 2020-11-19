Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $86.01 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of GoDaddy worth $86,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after buying an additional 604,444 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after buying an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,044,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 747,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,779,000 after buying an additional 51,658 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 59.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $48,032.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,639 shares of company stock worth $2,636,281. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.