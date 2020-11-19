Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $81.69 Million Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $81,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $18,129,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $13,076,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 230.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 48,403 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $193.13 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $631,648. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

