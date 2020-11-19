Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.03 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 171.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Performance Food Group worth $79,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,835 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,363 shares of company stock worth $4,049,814 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

