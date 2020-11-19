Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $77.87 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192,890 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.25% of UFP Industries worth $77,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 99,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,753,832.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,101.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,263 shares of company stock worth $3,633,542. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.