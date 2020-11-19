Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $76.07 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 59,029 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $76,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wedbush upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

