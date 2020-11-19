Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $74.90 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,112 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Penske Automotive Group worth $74,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.